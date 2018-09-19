Imran Khan: Pakistan always stands by Saudi Arabia

19 September 2018 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan ‘’always stands by Saudi Arabia,’’ Prime Minister Imran Khan told Arabiya TV on Wednesday, during a visit to the kingdom, Reuters reports.

‘’Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan when Pakistan needed help,’’ he also said, according to tweets from the Saudi-based network.

Khan arrived on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia where, comments from his finance minister suggest, he would be seeking financial help to stave off the likelihood of another IMF bailout.

