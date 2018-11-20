Suicide bomber kills over 50 at religious event in Kabul

20 November 2018 23:03 (UTC+04:00)

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a banqueting hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people, three government officials said, Reuters reported.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said more than 80 other people had been injured.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad’s birth,” Danish said.

The banquet room is in the Uranus wedding hall, a complex housing several large reception rooms near Kabul airport.

“Hundreds of Islamic scholars and their followers had gathered to recite verses from the holy Quran to observe the Eid Milad-un-Nabi festival at the private banquet hall,” said a spokesman for Kabul police.

Officials at Kabul’s Emergency Hospital said 30 ambulances had rushed to the scene and over 40 people were critically wounded.

Both the Sunni Taliban militant group and a local Islamic State affiliate have in the past attacked religious scholars aligned with the government — who have decreed that suicide attacks are forbidden by Islam.

But the Taliban said in a statement that “our men were not involved in the Kabul blast and we condemn the loss of human lives”.

The radical Sunni militant group Islamic State has mostly focused its major attacks on Afghan soil on Shi’ite Muslim sites of worship, regarding Shi’ites as heretics.

President Ashraf Ghani called Tuesday’s attack “un-Islamic” and “unforgivable”. He declared Wednesday a day of mourning.

Afghan security forces have struggled to prevent attacks by Islamist militants since most NATO combat troops withdrew in 2014.

Despite diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year war, in recent months the security situation has deteriorated sharply.

The Kabul government now controls only 56 percent of Afghan territory, down from 72 percent in 2015, according to a U.S. government report issued this month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghanistan can provide more market share for Iranian products
Economy news 20 November 13:15
Rouhani says Iran to continue oil exports and resist U.S. economic war
Business 19 November 13:34
Rocket hits house in center of Afghanistan killing 3, injuring 9
Other News 18 November 17:49
ADB welcomes creation of Lapis Lazuli transport corridor
Economy news 16 November 18:08
Strengthening water cooperation in Central Asia: first Forum of Small Basin Councils to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan 16 November 17:54
Turkmenistan, Afghan company ink deal to build mosque
Economy news 14 November 13:41
Latest
Poland refuses to sign UN global migration pact
Europe 03:18
Turkey to seek UN investigation into Khashoggi murder if Saudis don't cooperate, FM says
Turkey 03:18
12 people die in eastern India bus accident
Other News 02:41
Renault taps interim chairman, COO to replace Ghosn: sources
Other News 02:00
Secretary of state defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia
US 01:24
Cavusoglu, Pompeo discuss Khashoggi murder, bilateral relations, regional issues
Turkey 00:48
Plane runs into man on takeoff runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport
Russia 00:11
80 percent of Iraqi kids have experienced violence at home or in school: UNICEF report
World 20 November 23:39
Eni reveals investment in Turkmenistan over 10 years
Oil&Gas 20 November 22:36