Ecuador police seize 2.5 tons of cocaine on coast

29 November 2018 05:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ecuador's Public Prosecutor and Police seized 2.5 tons of cocaine in the western province of Manabi during a joint operation, the State Attorney General said Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The drugs were hidden in "bags of jute on a farm located in the community of Piquigua in the district of Sucre, in Manabi," the agency said on its Twitter account.

Although there were no arrests, the investigation is going on, it said.

Ecuadorian Police said via Twitter that in the next few hours it would provide more information on the cocaine seizure. The drugs were destined for "international trafficking."

So far in 2018, the Antinarcotics Police has seized more than 60 tons of drugs, mainly cocaine, according to official data.

