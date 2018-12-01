Indian agriculture needs to grow with contemporary technology: president

Indian agriculture needs to grow with contemporary technology, protection against climate change, price fluctuations and demand shocks, besides inviting sustained investment by partnerships with businesses, said Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the "13th AgroTech India" in the northern city of Chandigarh, Kovind said that putting together all these moves would enhance agricultural value and competitiveness, as well as lead to better incomes for farmers.

He laid stress on forging partnerships across different sectors and geographies for maximising returns from agriculture. In previous decades, manufacturing and mechanisation have been of appreciable utility to agriculture, added the Indian president.

According to him, today a strong relationship was emerging between agriculture and the services sector. Biotechnology, nanotechnology, data science, remote-sensing imaging, autonomous aerial and ground vehicles, and artificial intelligence hold the key to generating more value for agriculture, he said, expressing confidence that "AgroTech India" will promote specific partnerships that will benefit India's farmers.

Expressing concerns at the practice of stubble burning by farmers on the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, he said that the burning of such items was leading to pollution that affects even little children. "It is for all of us, including the state governments, the skilled and large-hearted farmers, and other stakeholders, to come up with a solution. And no doubt technology will help us find a solution," he added.

