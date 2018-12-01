Indian agriculture needs to grow with contemporary technology: president

1 December 2018 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Indian agriculture needs to grow with contemporary technology, protection against climate change, price fluctuations and demand shocks, besides inviting sustained investment by partnerships with businesses, said Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the "13th AgroTech India" in the northern city of Chandigarh, Kovind said that putting together all these moves would enhance agricultural value and competitiveness, as well as lead to better incomes for farmers.

He laid stress on forging partnerships across different sectors and geographies for maximising returns from agriculture. In previous decades, manufacturing and mechanisation have been of appreciable utility to agriculture, added the Indian president.

According to him, today a strong relationship was emerging between agriculture and the services sector. Biotechnology, nanotechnology, data science, remote-sensing imaging, autonomous aerial and ground vehicles, and artificial intelligence hold the key to generating more value for agriculture, he said, expressing confidence that "AgroTech India" will promote specific partnerships that will benefit India's farmers.

Expressing concerns at the practice of stubble burning by farmers on the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, he said that the burning of such items was leading to pollution that affects even little children. "It is for all of us, including the state governments, the skilled and large-hearted farmers, and other stakeholders, to come up with a solution. And no doubt technology will help us find a solution," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 09:11
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 30 November 14:13
Man travelling with 50 human skeletons arrested in India
Other News 29 November 04:15
India’s oil imports from Iran rise 36% in face of US bans
Business 29 November 01:38
India's Modi and China's Xi aim to build on thaw in ties at G20 meeting
China 28 November 13:48
EU publishes revised WTO reform proposals
Europe 26 November 16:13
Latest
Pompeo accuses Iran of ballistic missile test launch, violating UNSC ban
Politics 21:19
US office contacted Kremlin after canceled Putin-Trump meeting
US 20:44
Romania marks Centennial National Day with grand military parade
Other News 19:25
Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands
Other News 18:57
French police clash with 'yellow vest' protesters in Paris, 122 arrested
Europe 18:30
Iran creating biggest terminal for export of agriculture products
Business 17:54
Honey production in Iran’s North Khorasan province grows 11%
Business 17:35
Iran’s Zarandieh county exports 30 percent of produced pistachios
Economy 17:13
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 26-30
Oil&Gas 16:56