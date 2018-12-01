Wanted terrorist killed in Pakistan, hostages rescued: army

The Pakistani army said on Saturday that security forces in an operation killed a "wanted terrorist" in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunhwa province and rescued six civilians held hostage, Xinhua reported.

An army statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that four security forces personnel were injured during the operation in the district of Dera Ismail Khan in the province.

According to the army's media wing, the wanted terrorist, Hakim, held the hostages for "ulterior motives," adding that he was armed with automatic weapons and grenades. It said that the operation was based on a tip-off.

Local media alleged that the killed belonged to the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The operation, which was part of the major anti-terror offensive codenamed Radd-ul-Fasaad or Reject Discord, is still in progress, according to security officials. The army is leading the operation across the country along with all other law enforcement agencies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news