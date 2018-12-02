Several injured in India train blast

2 December 2018 05:00 (UTC+04:00)

Several people were injured Saturday in a blast inside an intercity train in India's northeastern state of Assam, police said, Xinhua reported.

The blast took place inside one of the train coaches of Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri district, 114 km north of Dispur, the capital city of Assam.

"This evening, a blast went off inside a train here that left several people injured," a police official said. "The injured have been removed to hospital. We are ascertaining the details."

There were conflicting reports about the number of the injured in the blast.

According to a local news agency report, 11 people were injured in the blast.

Officials said the cause of the blast was being ascertained.

"We are trying to find out what caused the blast," railway officials said.

Police and railway officials have rushed to the spot to carry out investigations, the officials said.

