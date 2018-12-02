7 killed, 7 injured as landslides hit inn in western Indonesia

Seven university students were killed and seven others seriously wounded as landslides struck an inn in North Sumatra province of western Indonesia on Sunday, a senior rescuer told Xinhua.

The landslides struck the inn, where the students were staying, located in Daulu village of Karo district, head of operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office Muhammad Agus Wibisono told Xinhua by phone.

"All of them are 14 people, they are university students engaging in a travelling," the rescuer revealed.

All the bodies have been transferred to the Amanda Hospital in Berastagi town for identification and those injured have been rushed into the nearest hospital for medical treatment, said Wibisono.

