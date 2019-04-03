Gunmen kidnap U.S. tourist, driver in western Uganda

3 April 2019 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

An American tourist and her Ugandan driver were on Tuesday evening kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the western district of Kanungu, a government spokesperson said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Ofwono Opondo, Uganda government spokesperson said that four armed assailants ambushed and kidnapped the duo near Katoke Gate at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The police has identified the victims as 35 year old female American, Kimbley Sue Endecott and driver, Jean Paul.

He said a joint operation by police, Uganda People's Defense Forces and Uganda Wildlife Authority Game wardens is under way to rescue the duo.

Polly Namaye, Uganda deputy police spokesperson said the kidnappers using the victim's phone have demanded 500,000 U.S. dollars.

"We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap," Namaye told reporters.

