Brazil's vehicle production drops 0.6 pct in first quarter

5 April 2019 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil's vehicle production dropped 0.6 percent with 695,700 units in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of last year, the National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) announced on Thursday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Despite the slump in production, however, the Anfavea said sales within the Brazilian domestic market increased 11.4 percent during the first three months of the year.

March statistics show, according to the employers of the Brazilian auto assemblers, the production of vehicles, vans, trucks, and buses reached only 240,500 units, representing a 10.1 percent decrease compared to the same month of last year, and a 6.4 percent drop compared to February.

Anfavea President Antonio Megale said at a press conference that lower production levels in March were due to the decrease in exports, the workers strike in the Ford factory and severe flooding in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo.

Additionally, Brazil exported 39,000 vehicles in March, representing a 3.7 percent drop compared to February, and a 42.2 percent drop compared to March of last year.

The decrease in vehicle production in the first quarter meant a loss of 987 jobs in March.

According to Anfavea, the Brazilian automotive sector employed 129,980 people at the end of March, 1,241 fewer than that of one year ago.

Between 2017 and 2018, vehicle assemblers contributed a third of Brazil's industrial growth and a quarter of the total growth of the gross domestic product, which showed the importance of the sector, Megale added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil police kill ten suspects who tried to blow up bank ATMs
Other News 4 April 19:32
Israel says Brazil opens 'diplomatic office' in Jerusalem
Israel 31 March 19:11
Brazil to send humanitarian aid to Mozambique
Other News 28 March 22:37
Dam in Brazil's Barao de Cocais may collapse any moment
Other News 24 March 00:43
Brazilian nuclear plant uranium convoy attacked by armed men
Other News 20 March 05:15
Trump says considering possible Brazilian NATO membership
US 20 March 00:21
Latest
World Bank board elects Treasury's Malpass as next president
Economy 20:55
US ambassador: Azerbaijan is important, reliable NATO partner
Politics 20:46
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows by just over 2%
Finance 20:32
PASHA Life once again leads ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan on payments
Finance 20:28
70 killed, hundreds injured in Iran's floods
Iran 20:06
Iran-Russia-Turkey parliamentary officials to convene on Syria
Iran 19:35
May asks for Brexit extension to June 30
Europe 19:19
Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results
Turkey 19:05
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at U.S. naval air station
US 18:58