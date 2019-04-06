U.N. Security Council calls on eastern Libyan troops to halt military movement

6 April 2019 02:58 (UTC+04:00)

The U.N. Security Council expressed concern on Friday about military activity near Libya’s capital Tripoli, warning that it threatens the country’s stability, and called on Libyan National Army (LNA) troops commanded by Khalifa Haftar to halt all military movements, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“They (the council) called on LNA forces to halt all military movements,” said German U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, president of the council for April, reading a statement agreed by the body after it was briefed behind closed doors on the latest developments.

“They also called on all forces to de-escalate and halt military activity. There can be no military solution to the conflict,” he said.

