S. Korea wildfires: More than 400 homes, 900 livestock facilities burned

7 April 2019 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

More than 400 homes and 920 livestock facilities were confirmed to have been burned in a devastating forest fire that raged through east coastal regions this past week, government data showed Sunday, as more damage has been discovered after the blaze was brought under control, Trend reported citing Yonhap.

The fire, which started Thursday night in the county of Goseong, about 160 kilometers northeast of Seoul, spread quickly to neighboring cities and counties, reducing forests about 742 times the size of a soccer field to ashes.

One person was killed in the blaze, one of the biggest wildfires in South Korea.

According to the government's anti-disaster office, the human casualties remain the same, but more property damage has been identified.

So far, a total of 401 homes, 925 livestock facilities, 77 warehouses and 100 buildings have been confirmed to have been burned. In addition, 241 agricultural machines and 15 cars were also lost in the fire, according to the office.

A total of 722 displaced people were staying at 21 emergency shelters, officials said.

On Sunday morning, newly inaugurated Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young presided over an anti-disaster meeting and instructed officials to focus on recovery efforts, including coming up with various support measures for victims.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
N. Korea slams S. Korea's stealth fighter jet deployment
Other News 18:18
Forest fire in SW China starts again
China 10:58
Who was first to launch 5G? Depends who you ask
World 6 April 10:35
Thousands flee wildfire in South Korea's eastern coast, one dead
Other News 5 April 07:23
Turkmen officials mull preparation for S. Korean president’s visit to Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 2 April 16:50
U.S., S.Korea defense chiefs meet on peninsula denuclearization
US 2 April 05:43
Latest
Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border
Economy 19:00
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for development of relations between armies of two countries
Politics 18:54
Cyclone Idai's death toll rises to 847, hundreds of thousands displaced
Other News 18:41
N. Korea slams S. Korea's stealth fighter jet deployment
Other News 18:18
President: Kazakhstanis’ health is under my close attention
Kazakhstan 17:01
China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March
China 16:41
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chile Coast - USGS
Other News 16:04
Onion price decreases, tomato price increases in Iran
Business 15:49
Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Iran’s Ardabil province increases
Business 15:20