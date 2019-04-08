1 killed in Canada shooting

A man was killed in a shooting outside a busy recreation center in Pickering of Great Toronto Area in Canada Sunday morning, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to CTV, the shooting happened as parents and kids were arriving for a hockey tournament being held at the center early Sunday morning.

After getting reports of multiple shots there, police rushed to the center and found a man lying outside behind the recreation center.

The man died when being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

