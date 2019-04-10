Haftar's army downs military aircraft en route from Misrata, Libya

10 April 2019 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has shot down a military aircraft en route from the city of Misrata, an official representative of the military announced, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The reports have just emerged that the Libyan National Army shot down a military aircraft that departed from Misrata," LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said during a news conference in Benghazi on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether the jet belonged to the Government of National Accord (GNA) or a foreign force.

This comes after earlier in the day a Libyan National Army (LNA) source told Sputnik that the Government of National Accord (GNA) aviation was targeting Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's LNA positions located not far from Libya's capital, Tripoli.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
How Libya's Haftar blindsided world powers with advance on Tripoli
World 11:59
Number of displaced people in Libya’s Tripoli reaches 3,400 - UN Agency
Other News 9 April 06:15
U.S. urges immediate halt to military operations in Libya
World 8 April 11:43
Death toll in Libya's Tripoli clashes rises to 21
Arab World 7 April 22:40
1 killed in clashes in Libyan capital
Arab World 7 April 05:59
U.N. Security Council calls on eastern Libyan troops to halt military movement
Other News 6 April 02:58
Latest
Moscow, Baghdad agree to continue fight against Daesh
Russia 23:53
Kenya spends 18.8 mln USD to ease biting drought
Other News 22:59
U.S. airstrike kills one terrorist in southern Somalia
US 22:24
Co-op beyond Caspian states is necessary to neutralize external threats in Caspian
Politics 21:49
Exports through Iran's Bushehr province almost reach 30 million tons
Economy 21:49
Exports through Iran's Kurdistan province up by 85%
Economy 21:49
Azerbaijan is oasis of stability in South Caucasus
Politics 21:49
Istanbul - matter of honor or to succeed until 2023
Commentary 21:46
Political analyst: Future of South Caucasus depends on resolution of Karabakh conflict
Politics 21:44