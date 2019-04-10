Haftar's army downs military aircraft en route from Misrata, Libya

The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has shot down a military aircraft en route from the city of Misrata, an official representative of the military announced, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The reports have just emerged that the Libyan National Army shot down a military aircraft that departed from Misrata," LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said during a news conference in Benghazi on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether the jet belonged to the Government of National Accord (GNA) or a foreign force.

This comes after earlier in the day a Libyan National Army (LNA) source told Sputnik that the Government of National Accord (GNA) aviation was targeting Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's LNA positions located not far from Libya's capital, Tripoli.

