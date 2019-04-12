2 injured in blast, fire at major oil, gas facility in Malaysia' southern state

12 April 2019 08:13 (UTC+04:00)

A blast and fire injured two workers at Malaysia's state oil and gas company Petronas' Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project in Pengerang, a municipal area in the country's southern state of Johor early on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said two locals had been injured at the facility located within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC), which includes the RAPID project, and the blaze had been contained within 30 minutes.

"A total of five fire engines and 30 personnel managed to contain the blaze and later extinguish the fire at 2:15 a.m.," the police said in a statement, adding that the two injured were being treated at an emergency treatment facility on site.

Videos and pictures of a blast incident at the complex were seen on social media, with some users claiming to have felt tremors from the blast, according to state news agency Bernama.

Meanwhile, Petronas, in a brief statement, said the incident was under investigation and that it would provide additional information as this was available.

The PIPC is a megaproject development that spans over an area of 80 square km area and will house oil refineries, naphtha crackers, petrochemical plants, liquefied natural gas terminals and a regasification plant upon completion.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Malaysian company to distribute Uzbek food products to Singapore, Indonesia’s hotels
Economy 8 April 13:43
Double blast kills three people, injures 20 in east Afghanistan
Other News 6 April 15:54
7 dead, 5 injured in container blast in east China
China 31 March 09:21
5 killed in east China factory blast
China 30 March 08:05
Turkey, Malaysia sign agreement on joint pistol production
Turkey 28 March 15:56
Syria's air defenses respond to Israeli airstrike in Aleppo countryside
Arab World 28 March 02:58
Latest
Iran`s currency and gold market on verge of new round of fluctuation
Economy 09:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:25
SOCAR talks on oil supply contract with Pakistan
Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijani company talks launch of road construction in Ukraine
Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park to increase production of payment terminals
ICT 09:14
Iran hands its saffron market to Afghanistan due to export restrictions
Economy 09:12
Kazakhstan's state budget spends over $5B in two months of 2019
Economy 09:11
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 09:10
Plant for production of aerated concrete launched in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:08