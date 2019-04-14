5 killed, 9 wounded in eastern Afghan gunfight

14 April 2019 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Three security force members and two Taliban militants were killed and nine people were wounded following a gunfight in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia overnight, local police said Sunday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"The clash started after armed militants stormed security checkpoints in Zurmat district, south of provincial capital. And those among the injured were five security forces and four militants," provincial police spokesman, Sardar Wali Tabasum, told Xinhua.

Several security checkpoints were also damaged by the clashes, he said.

Fighting rages in across the country since Friday when the militant group launched a yearly rebel offensive.

The Taliban frequently starts the yearly offensive in Spring as the season is locally branded as the fighting time of the year.

In Nawa district of neighboring Ghazni province, two Taliban militants were killed and a hijacked military vehicle and 10 landmines were destroyed after Afghan Special Operations Forces launched an operation against a Taliban hideout overnight, according to Special Forces command.

In an unrelated incident, one policeman was killed after he tried to defuse a landmine in Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province earlier in the day.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 13 April 14:51
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss use of transboundary rivers
Turkmenistan 12 April 14:43
One more bridge across the Panj River will connect Tajikistan and Afghanistan
Central Asia 12 April 11:45
China to contribute to construction of railway in Uzbekistan
Economy 10 April 13:40
Afghanistan invests $20.2M to implement projects in Uzbekistan
Economy 9 April 15:37
Three U.S. service members, one contractor killed in Afghanistan
US 9 April 01:25
Latest
Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market
Business 14:20
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 14:10
Subaru to recall 5,035 vehicles in China for airbag defects
China 13:57
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48
Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood
Society 13:20
New flight to link Moscow and Kokshetau
Kazakhstan 13:14
Airport construction in Turkmenistan's east to start soon
Economy 13:00
Iran discloses volume of agricultural products produced in Aran and Bidqol county
Business 12:53
Dominant Hamilton wins 1,000th race in Mercedes one-two
Other News 12:25