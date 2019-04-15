One dead, another person injured after shooting at church in Canada

15 April 2019 08:38 (UTC+04:00)

One man is dead, another person is in hospital and a suspect is in police custody after a shooting at a small church in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Sunday, Trend reports citing CBC.

Family members have confirmed that the deceased is Gordon Parmenter, an elder at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ. Police say the shooting was not religiously motivated.

Police and B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received calls around 10:30 a.m. PT about two people who had been injured at the church. One of the injured was airlifted to hospital, and is in stable condition, said Salmon Arm RCMP.

The local church was hosting an event when a male allegedly entered the church and shot two parishioners, according to police.

Mounties said a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after being wrestled to the ground by a number of parishioners. A rifle was seized.

Police said there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.

"Police have determined that at least one of the victims was known to the suspect, and it is not believed at this time the event was religiously motivated," said Staff Sgt. Scott West, the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment commander.

Mark Parmenter, the grandson of Gordon Parmenter, said the family knows the person who allegedly shot the elder Parmenter.

He also told CBC News that his grandparent's home was burned in a suspicious fire in March. Police have not said if the two incidents are related.

The Parmenters have been described by people who know them as a large and religious family. Gordon Parmenter and his wife Peggy were also foster parents.

Cole Wintringham said the Parmenters were his foster parents from 2013 to 2017 and he credits Gordon for helping him graduate high school, develop confidence to participate in theatre, pursue music and go onto college.

"He would never give up on any one of us, he often told me to the effect there were no 'bad kids' just kids who fell through society's cracks," wrote Wintringham in a statement sent to media.

"It is for those kids, myself included, that he dedicated his home and life to helping."

