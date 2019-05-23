Over 4,255 migrants voluntarily repatriated from Libya in 2019

23 May 2019 05:35 (UTC+04:00)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than 4,255 illegal immigrants have been voluntarily deported from Libya to their countries of origin in 2019, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"So far this year, over 4,255 migrants returned home safely to 26 countries across Africa and Asia with support from IOM's Voluntary Humanitarian Return program," the UN-affiliated group said.

The voluntary humanitarian return program is carried out by the IOM, with an aim to arrange the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.

According to IOM, more than 16,000 migrants were voluntarily deported from Libya to their countries of origin in 2018.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe because of insecurity and chaos in the North African country following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Migrant shelters in Libya are crowded with thousands of people who were rescued at sea or arrested by the Libyan security services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexican president says won't fight with Trump over migration
World 22 May 21:29
Morocco says rescues 169 illegal immigrants in Mediterranean
Arab World 21 May 01:35
Italian police seize migrant boat, risking stand-off with deputy PM
Europe 20 May 00:07
2 killed, 4 kidnapped in attack on oil field in southern Libya
Other News 18 May 20:12
Libyan coast guards rescue 61 immigrants off western coast
Other News 17 May 08:36
EU highlights need for resumption of political dialogue in Libya
World 14 May 03:18
Latest
Coach crash kills 2, injures 17 in Vietnam
Other News 08:11
North Macedonia's FM urges EU to start accession negotiations
World 07:33
Rail transportation increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Israeli researchers brew ancient beer from 5,100-year-old yeast
Israel 06:20
2022 World Cup to keep 32-team format, says FIFA
Other News 04:58
Trump's Japan trip not expected to focus on trade: official
US 04:25
Iran asserts full control on north of Strait of Hormuz
Politics 03:57
Turkey's Erdogan and Trump may meet soon
Turkey 03:23
Pentagon mulling U.S. military request to send 5,000 troops to Middle East: officials
US 02:42