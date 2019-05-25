Malta rescues 216 migrants in upsurge of Mediterranean crossings

25 May 2019 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

A Maltese armed forces patrol boat picked up more than 200 migrants from two dinghies in the Mediterranean and was bringing them to Malta on Saturday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

At least one pregnant woman and a number of children were believed to be among the 216 rescued migrants. Their nationality was not known.

An AFM spokesman said a patrol boat had been deployed to a sinking dinghy south of Malta on Friday. After picking up the migrants, it was diverted to a second dinghy while on its way to Malta, picking up those migrants as well.

The armed forces said that with good weather conditions prevailing, departures of migrants from Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria had increased in the past two days, resulting in 12 migrant boats arriving in Sicily, Sardinia, and Lampedusa.

The Libyan coast guard said on Friday it had rescued 290 migrants from inflatable rafts near the capital Tripoli.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
After Tripoli assault, Libya's next battle could be over banks
World 25 April 10:56
Maltese army stops hijacked Turkish tanker
Turkey 28 March 15:28
Malta wants to switch to electric vehicles: PM
Europe 9 March 01:58
Armed Forces of Malta rescues over 2,700 people at sea in 2018
Europe 13 February 02:39
US, Switzerland, Malta purchase various oil products in Turkmenistan
Economy 21 January 15:47
SOCAR’s LNG supplies to Malta exceed contractual obligations
Oil&Gas 16 January 11:08
Latest
US calls on Turkmenistan to join Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 14:46
Uzbek government to cover cost of export by railways
Economy 14:43
Turkish company to sign new contract with Turkmen state corporation
Oil&Gas 14:33
Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations
Other News 14:29
Everyone is happy and content with result - Azerbaijani team reaching final of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Society 14:27
Russian company talks on possibility of establishing regional hub in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 14:06
Joy & delight at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:55
Competitions as part of Day 2 of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku continue (PHOTO)
Society 13:49
Turkmen State Oil Concern to buy geophysical equipment via tender
Tenders 13:45