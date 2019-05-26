At least 4 missing as 2 cargo vessels collide off Japan's east coast

26 May 2019 07:29 (UTC+04:00)

Four people are missing after two freight ships collided in the Pacific Ocean off the east coast of Japan on Sunday morning, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

According to Japanese Kyodo news outlet, the incident occurred at 2:00 a.m. local time (17:00 GMT), about 7 miles from Japan's easternmost city of Inubosaki.

As a result of the collision, one of the ships sunk. At the time of the incident, there were five crew members on the ship that sunk, four of which have gone missing.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the foul weather and fog could have caused the collision.

Last year, the Japanese fishing boat carrying eight crew members on board collided with the South Korean trawler in the Sea of Japan, some 206 miles to the northeast of Dokdo (Takeshima) islands, contested both by Seoul and Tokyo.

Following the incident, the South Korean vessel started sinking, however, the 13-member crew was reportedly rescued.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump arrives in Japan for ceremonial visit as trade tensions loom
Other News 25 May 12:30
Trump to meet new Japanese Emperor, hold bilateral talks with PM Abe
US 25 May 02:34
Japanese companies conclude several contracts with Turkmenistan
Economy 24 May 13:15
Japan PM Abe considering visit to Iran as early as mid-June
World 24 May 10:53
Japan negotiates with Turkmenistan on cooperation in fuel and energy sectors
Oil&Gas 23 May 12:30
Itochu evaluates prospects for business partnership in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 23 May 10:48
Latest
At least 3 injured after log ride overturns at Castle Park in Riverside
US 06:57
Iran's IRGC threatens to sink U.S. warships by "secret weapons"
Politics 06:26
Pilot dead in small plane crash in U.S. Georgia
US 05:45
Mexican military helicopter crashes, killing six
Other News 05:18
WHO condemns killing of medical workers in Libya's Tripoli
Other News 04:32
Former UK Brexit minister Raab enters battle to be next PM
Europe 03:52
Europeans vote, with EU future in balance
Europe 03:15
Trump vows to appeal court ban on construction of Texas, Arizona wall segments
US 02:31
Local Daesh commander killed in raid in eastern Afghanistan
Other News 01:49