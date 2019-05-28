Car collision kills 9, hurts 20 in South Africa's Johannesburg

A multiple car and truck collision killed nine and injured at least 20 others on a busy national highway near Johannesburg, the biggest city of South Africa, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"Nine people have been killed and at least twenty others injured this afternoon following a multiple-vehicle collision on the N3 near the Barry Marais Offramp in Vosloorus," ER24 said in a statement.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 1:10 p.m. local time (11:10 GMT) to find at least four cars and four trucks scattered along the road.

Numerous people were lying on the road and several others were found inside the upturned vehicles. Dozens were attended on the scene. Their injuries range from minor to critical, ER24 said.

The details surrounding the collision were not immediately known, the health authority said. Local authorities are conducting an investigation.

