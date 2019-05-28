Knife-wielding man slashes schoolgirls at bus stop in Japan, killing two

28 May 2019 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

A knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Japan on Tuesday, killing one girl and an adult who may have been the father of one child, media reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Sixteen other girls between the ages of 6 and 12 and a woman were wounded in the attack by a middle-aged man who died later of a self-inflicted wound, broadcaster NHK said, citing police.

Police said an 11-year-old girl and a man, 39, were killed, but declined to give further details. The 39-year-old, a foreign ministry official, was believed to be the father of one of the girls, NHK said.

The girls were students at Caritas Gakuen, a Catholic school in Kawasaki city, south of Tokyo, and were waiting to board their school bus when the suspect attacked, school officials said at a news conference.

“I’m extremely angry and feel the utmost regret that this brutal act caused harm to innocent children and to their guardians who lovingly nurtured them,” said school director Tetsuro Saito.

The motive for the attack was unclear but there were no immediate fears of a wider security threat.

