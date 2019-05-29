Nissan’s Infiniti brand to move back to Japan from Hong Kong

29 May 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nissan Motor Co’s premium brand Infiniti is relocating its headquarters back to Japan from Hong Kong, its home since 2012, to create “more operational efficiencies” with its parent company, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The move planned for mid-2020, and expected to be publicly announced later on Wednesday, will help the Japanese automaker cut costs amid a slump in its global earnings in the year ended March 31.

“The relocation will further integrate (Infiniti) with global design, research and development and manufacturing functions based in Japan,” Nissan said in the statement, adding that Infiniti would continue to “operate independently”.

The move also was “crucial” for Nissan to follow through on its strategy to electrify the Infiniti lineup, the document said, with plans for every premium model launched from 2021 to be either all-electric or “e-Power” hybrid.

A Nissan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while there was a “fair amount of platform and other base technology sharing” between Infiniti and the main volume brand Nissan, “there could be more”.

Nissan’s global operating profit plunged 45% in the last fiscal year and would likely drop another 28% to “rock bottom” in the current one, according to company filings earlier this month.

Infiniti’s move back to Japan will reverse a decision made under ousted leader Carlos Ghosn to dilute the premium brand’s Japanese origins in order to foster a more global image.

Its Hong Kong headquarters has about 180 employees who were told about the move back to Yokohama earlier on Wednesday, according to the Nissan official.

The Hong Kong headquarters and the global image it was intended to promote were seen as critical for Infiniti to make inroads in China, where being Japanese can sometimes be a handicap because of historical animosities.

In 2012, Infiniti and other Japanese brands took a battering in the wake of diplomatic spats over disputed islets known as Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan.

Since then, Japan’s bilateral relationship with China has steadily improved and Japanese automakers including Nissan and Toyota are seeing their businesses expand, even as China’s overall auto market has slumped over the past year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MediaTek aims to take on Qualcomm with new 5G chip
Other News 09:54
Number of innovations increasing in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 May 16:04
U.S. smartphone financing tech startup PayJoy raises $20 million
World 23 May 17:49
Nissan board nominees not broaching merger issue
World 23 May 14:50
Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO
World 22 May 11:31
Huawei believes Europe will keep faith in company
World 21 May 11:21
Latest
Uzbek-Korean joint venture, Siemens sign package of long-term contracts
Oil&Gas 11:50
Turkey, US discuss regional issues
Turkey 11:42
Turkish Defense Ministry reveals number of terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:41
Airline group to hold summit on Boeing 737 MAX return in five-seven weeks: IATA head
Other News 11:38
Expert: developing single protocol to combat cybercrime necessary
ICT 11:36
National currency denominated deposits account for majority of deposits in Kazakh banks
Finance 11:31
Official: All measures taken for safety of fans of UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Politics 11:23
Uzbekistan to transfer state share of Fergana refinery to Indonesian company
Oil&Gas 11:11
Iran negotiates with India over Farzad B gas field development
Oil&Gas 10:58