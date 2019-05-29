No-deal Brexit risk seen rising again but still low

29 May 2019 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

No-deal Brexit risks are on the rise again, some investment banks say, though parliament’s resolute opposition to Britain crashing out of the EU without a trade deal means that probability is still seen as low, reports Trend citing to Reuters

More than half the banks canvassed by Reuters have upped no-deal Brexit probabilities. Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to find a compromise with the opposition Labour on passing a Brexit deal led to her announcing her resignation and the Eurosceptic Boris Johnson becoming front-runner to replace her.

BNP Paribas for instance doubled its probability of a ‘no-deal’ to 40%, while JPMorgan raised theirs to 25% from 15%.

Whether these risks rise further depends on the outcome of the race to succeed May, with some analysts seeing no-deal proponents emboldened by the Brexit party’s strong showing at last week’s EU parliament election.

All the banks assess no-deal Brexit probabilities as less than 50%; most put it in the 10-25% range. Parliament overwhelmingly opposes crashing out of the EU without a divorce deal and could either trigger new elections via a no-confidence vote leading to a deadline extension or it could vote to revoke Brexit, argues James Smith at ING Bank.

Smith assesses no-deal risks at 20%.

What’s more, sharp gains by anti-Brexit parties may also imply greater chances of a second referendum — or no Brexit at all, some argue.

“The Labour frontbench may well decide that advocating a second referendum will play to its electoral advantage,” said Goldman Sachs which puts the likelihood of no-Brexit at 40%.

“Alternatively, if a Eurosceptic Prime Minister proves intent on pursuing a no deal Brexit, we think a majority of MPs...may well vote to revoke Article 50 as a last resort.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU's deputy Brexit negotiator moves to top trade job
Other News 16:52
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face court over Brexit comments
Other News 14:19
No-deal Brexit tangled: UK House of Commons Speaker Bercow pledges to stay on
Other News 13:54
PM candidate Cleverly says no-deal Brexit not his preferred option
Other News 12:09
EU tells Britain: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit deal
World 28 May 21:35
General Electric planning to cut around 1,000 jobs in France
Other News 28 May 14:31
Latest
Kazakh Defense Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment
Tenders 18:12
Iran's customs to release imported goods without entrance fee payments
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani-Turkish fertilizer production plant studies new export direction
Economy 17:59
Conditions to be created for using Russian Mir payment cards in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:57
Norwegian Equinor eyes to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sector (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 17:54
EU to not negotiate with Turkey on new terms - report
Turkey 17:53
Operations in northern Iraq to continue until all terrorists killed – Turkish minister
Turkey 17:50
National Iranian Copper Industries Company reveals sales volumes for two months
Economy 17:25