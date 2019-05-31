149 refugees evacuated from Libya to Italy

31 May 2019 04:58 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) said that 149 refugees were evacuated from Libya to Italy, in cooperation with Libyan and Italian authorities, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"Amid violent clashes and a deteriorating security situation in Tripoli, 149 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers were evacuated to safety in Rome," UNHCR said in a statement.

The evacuated refugees are of different African nationalities, including 65 children, the UN agency said.

The statement added that "62 urban refugees from Syria, Sudan and Somalia were also evacuated from Tripoli to UNHCR's emergency transit center in Timisoara, Romania, before traveling to their final destination in Norway."

The evacuation was carried out as the capital Tripoli is witnessing violent clashes between the east-based army and the UN-backed government's forces since early April for control of the city.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU asks Italy to explain deterioration of public finances
Europe 29 May 17:14
About 250 migrants rescued by Moroccan coast guard over weekend
Other News 28 May 05:28
WHO condemns killing of medical workers in Libya's Tripoli
Other News 26 May 04:32
Over 200 migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea by Maltese forces
Other News 25 May 20:39
Italy ready to cooperate with Iranian auto part makers
Economy 25 May 13:27
Rockets hit hotel in Libyan capital
World 24 May 09:34
Latest
Mark Harper enters UK prime minister race to replace Theresa May
Europe 04:21
Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price
US 03:44
3 people die after boat capsizes in eastern France
Europe 03:08
Uber loses $1 billion in quarter, hitting forecast, as revenue rises 20%
Other News 02:31
World Bank announces 200 mln USD support to reduce flooding in Ghana's capital
Other News 01:59
U.S. wants new trade pact with Canada, Mexico passed by summer: Pence
US 01:15
At least five dead in blasts in Iraq's Kirkuk
Other News 00:37
Turkish jets destroy PKK depots in N Iraq
Turkey 00:10
Fed's Quarles says financial stability not main goal of monetary policy
US 30 May 23:29