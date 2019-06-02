Car bomb kills 8 police in E. Afghanistan

2 June 2019 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

A suicide car bombing killed eight Afghan police officers and wounded seven others after targeting a police station in the country's eastern Ghazni province, an official confirmed Sunday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The blast happened at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, when a hijacked military vehicle packed with explosives struck to provincial Reserve Police Force station in Esfandi area, some 6 km to the provincial capital Ghazni city, killing eight police personnel and wounding seven others, Adam Khan Sirat, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

"Unfortunately, eight personnel of Police Reserve Force unit were martyred and seven others suffered injuries, when a Taliban hijacked Humvee vehicle full of explosives slammed the police military unit building, in the provincial capital Ghazni," the spokesman confirmed.

Few weeks ago, an explosive-packed Humvee also went off near a police checkpoint on outskirts of the city, killing two police officers and wounding 15 people.

