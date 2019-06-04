Death toll from Libya's Tripoli fighting rises to 607: WHO

4 June 2019 01:46 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 607 people have been killed and 3,261 others injured in the fighting in and around Libya's capital Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"The toll of the Tripoli crisis is now 607 dead, including 40 civilians, and 3,261 wounded, including 117 civilians," WHO tweeted.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is based.

The army denied on Sunday any cease-fire with the Government, confirming that "significant changes" on ground will be made soon.

Libya has been struggling to undergo a transitional period amid chaos since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

