Death toll rises to 8 in Hungarian boat crash

Death toll of the fatal Hungarian boat crash involving South Korean tourists has increased to 8 from 7 as special divers found the body of a victim, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Seven people rescued from the water were taken to hospital with light injuries, while 20 others are still missing in last Wednesday's accident.

The sightseeing Hungarian boat Hableany (Mermaid) was carrying a group of 33 South Korean tourists and a two-member Hungarian crew when it collided with cruise ship Viking, and sank in central Budapest.

Hungarian news agency MTI confirmed on Monday that the eighth victim of the accident had been found by Hungarian special divers, and South-Korean divers brought the body up from the waters.

The search and rescue operation underway is hindered by high levels of the Danube river, and an extremely strong current, due to which Hungarian authorities forbid the divers to enter the wreckage, for their safety.

The salvage operation, assisted by South Korean and Austrian special divers, and Norwegian high tech material, will focus on lifting the wreck out of the water in one piece.

The rescue team will have to wait a few more days before a suitably large crane arrives at the site of the disaster near Margit Bridge, the head of Hungary's counter-terrorism force TEK, in charge of the operation, explained at a press conference.

The crane in question, which could lift 200 tons, could not at present be shipped to the site under the bridges due to high water levels.

