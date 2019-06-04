Death toll rises to 8 in Hungarian boat crash

4 June 2019 03:03 (UTC+04:00)

Death toll of the fatal Hungarian boat crash involving South Korean tourists has increased to 8 from 7 as special divers found the body of a victim, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Seven people rescued from the water were taken to hospital with light injuries, while 20 others are still missing in last Wednesday's accident.

The sightseeing Hungarian boat Hableany (Mermaid) was carrying a group of 33 South Korean tourists and a two-member Hungarian crew when it collided with cruise ship Viking, and sank in central Budapest.

Hungarian news agency MTI confirmed on Monday that the eighth victim of the accident had been found by Hungarian special divers, and South-Korean divers brought the body up from the waters.

The search and rescue operation underway is hindered by high levels of the Danube river, and an extremely strong current, due to which Hungarian authorities forbid the divers to enter the wreckage, for their safety.

The salvage operation, assisted by South Korean and Austrian special divers, and Norwegian high tech material, will focus on lifting the wreck out of the water in one piece.

The rescue team will have to wait a few more days before a suitably large crane arrives at the site of the disaster near Margit Bridge, the head of Hungary's counter-terrorism force TEK, in charge of the operation, explained at a press conference.

The crane in question, which could lift 200 tons, could not at present be shipped to the site under the bridges due to high water levels.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
South Korean divers launch operation to recover missing in Hungary boat accident
Other News 3 June 13:22
Three dead, 16 missing as Hungarian river boat capsizes on Danube: media
Europe 30 May 01:54
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 29 May 18:15
Defying scientists, Hungary will overhaul academic network
Other News 28 May 15:00
Turkmenistan, Hungary eye to hold joint business forum
Economy 21 May 13:40
FM: Turkmenistan, Hungary to ink two agreements in civil aviation, road transportation (Exclusive)
Economy 21 May 11:16
Latest
Nature of US-China trade talks misrepresented by Beijing - US Treasury, USTR
US 03:51
Militants shell 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 02:23
Death toll from Libya's Tripoli fighting rises to 607: WHO
Other News 01:46
US State Dept approves possible $1.67bln sale of F-16 jets to Bulgaria
US 01:07
Iran calls U.S. sanctions 'economic war', says no talks until they are lifted
Politics 00:18
Morocco arrests 3 IS suspects
Other News 3 June 23:34
U.S. Consul on how to avoid Visa fraud
US 3 June 23:09
3 killed in Arkansas helicopter crash, 1 injured
US 3 June 22:44
Turkish servicemen arrive in Nakhchivan to participate in "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2019" exercises (PHOTO, VİDEO)
Politics 3 June 22:16