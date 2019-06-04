Libyan navy rescues 85 migrants off western coast

4 June 2019 04:29 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy announced rescuing 85 illegal migrants, including women and children, off the country's western coast, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The rescue operation took place 74 miles off the coast of the city of Khoms, some 120 km east of the capital Tripoli, the navy said in a statement.

The rescued migrants are of different African, Asian and Arab nationalities, the statement said, adding that they have been provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and taken to a reception center in the city.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, due to the state of insecurity and chaos in the country.

Improved weather conditions have increased the flows towards Europe.

