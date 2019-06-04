Supposedly executed former North Korean nuclear envoy is alive: CNN

4 June 2019 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea’s nuclear envoy, who a South Korean newspaper said last week had been executed, is alive but in custody and under investigation for his role in a failed summit with the United States, reports Trend citing to CNN

There has been a series of conflicting reports over the past five days about shakeups in the North’s team that steered negotiations with the United States after a failed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February.

Kim Hyok Chol, who led North Korea’s working-level talks in the runup to the Hanoi summit, is alive and in state custody, CNN reported, citing several unidentified sources. He could still face “heavy punishment”, it said.

It contradicted a report by South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo that said on Friday Kim Hyok Chol was executed in March. It cited an unidentified source with knowledge of the situation.

Sources told Reuters at the time that Kim Hyok Chol was facing punishment but there was no evidence he had been executed.

Chosun Ilbo also reported that Kim Yong Chol, a senior official with a leading role in talks with the United States, had been sent to a labor and re-education camp. It did not say when he had been sent there.

However, Kim Yong Chol was pictured in a state media photo on Monday accompanying Kim Jong Un to an art performance the day before, indicating that the former spy master remains a force in the secretive North’s power structure.

CNN reported that Kim Yong Chol had been “almost deprived” of power since the Hanoi summit but had not faced hard labor.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister, also appeared in state media photos on Tuesday, sitting next to the North Korean leader and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at an event. She had not been seen in other recent public appearances by Kim Jong Un.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico hopes to reach migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom
Other News 3 June 17:46
Pompeo says U.S. trying to level the playing field with China
Other News 3 June 17:14
U.S.' Pompeo to discuss Venezuela, Iran with Dutch counterpart
Other News 3 June 16:08
Donald Trump wades into UK's Brexit crisis as he arrives for state visit
Other News 3 June 12:57
North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un
Other News 3 June 09:21
Trump announces departure of White House economic adviser
US 3 June 06:27
Latest
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:14
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
Turkey 10:13
Australia's Telstra planning to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years
Other News 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 4
Finance 10:04
Turkmen mobile operator opens tender for cellular network optimization
Tenders 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Planet named after Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi
Society 09:54
Iran provides electricity to North Khorasan villages for $2.3M
Economy 09:27
Iran's NIGC announces tender to buy globe valve
Tenders 09:12