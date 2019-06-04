Britain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G: security minister

4 June 2019 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Britain has not made a final decision on whether to use technology from China’s Huawei in its 5G network, security minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters

“The government hasn’t yet reached a conclusion on how to deal with infrastructure that is potentially weak or indeed could be exploited by foreign states to spy on us, that is ongoing,” he told BBC Radio.

“We listen to our allies in the Five Eyes, we listen to our European partners. If we want to allow people access to our markets we have to say that there are rules.”

