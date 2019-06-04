Congress passes $19.1 billion disaster aid bill, sends to Trump

4 June 2019 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved legislation providing $19.1 billion in emergency funding for disaster recovery efforts throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign into law, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Final passage came as the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted 354-58 for the measure, which lawmakers and Trump had haggled over for months. It was approved by the Republican-led Senate late last month, and Trump has said he supports it.

The president, who is on a visit to London, tweeted that the bill’s passage was “great,” but appeared to think it still had to go through the Senate before reaching his desk. “Great, now we will get it done in the Senate! Farmers, Puerto Rico and all will be very happy,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The bill was a rare legislative trophy for a Congress crippled by partisan strife and battles over Trump’s refusal to cooperate with House investigations related to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

House leaders tried three times in the past 10 days to win quick, unanimous approval of the bill while most lawmakers were away on recess. Conservative Republicans blocked those efforts, forcing House leaders to wait until the full chamber returned to work on Monday to pass the bill.

The measure would assist victims of numerous disasters over the past two years, from hurricanes in the Southeast to Midwestern flooding and California wildfires. It has funds to repair highways and other infrastructure, including some military bases, as well as aid to help farmers cover crop losses.

The bill also includes a $605 million nutrition program and $304 million in community development grants to help Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, recover from a devastating 2017 hurricane.

Trump had vehemently opposed sending any more aid to the Caribbean island, but recently relented on that as well as his demand last month for $4.5 billion to cope with a migrant surge at the southern border. He has said he would seek the border money later.

The legislation also extends a national flood insurance program until Sept. 30.

Many lawmakers were eager for passage to help constituents and give themselves something to boast about as they run for re-election next year. The disaster aid is not offset, however, by cuts to other programs, a sore point with some conservative Republicans.

Negotiators resisted some special-interest provisions but expanded a federal farm insurance program to include coverage for hemp crops - of particular interest to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home state of Kentucky.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two
Other News 14:38
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
Amid U.S. fears over Huawei, Pompeo warns Swiss about close ties to China
Other News 12:12
Erdogan: Turkey won't change decision on buying S-400
Turkey 11:09
Supposedly executed former North Korean nuclear envoy is alive: CNN
Other News 09:27
Mexico hopes to reach migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom
Other News 3 June 17:46
Latest
Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two
Other News 14:38
Turkey discloses number of terrorists killed in large-scale operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 14:28
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
TAP to help Albania’s Vlora power plant to get access to gas
Oil&Gas 14:23
Sudanese opposition rejects military's transition plan after day of violence
Other News 14:17
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)
Politics 14:12
Companies of Russia and Uzbekistan agree on co-op
Economy 14:10
Minister: Industrial zones to be created in all Azerbaijani districts
Business 14:02
Chinese, Indian tourists expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer - agency
Tourism 13:59