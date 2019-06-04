Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline

4 June 2019 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he expects Mexico and the United States to reach a deal over migration before a deadline set by his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Trump says he will impose a tariff on all Mexican goods sold to the United States from June 10 if the Mexican government does not halt a surge in migrants, mostly from Central America, crossing into the United States from Mexico.

“I’m optimistic...that there will be a deal before June 10,” Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference.

