Don't try our patience, North Korea tells U.S. a year after accord

5 June 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea warned the United States that agreements made between the two countries’ leaders in Singapore last year could be at risk, blaming the United States for undue pressure to denuclearize, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The statement comes as media reports indicated North Korea punished some members of its team that steered negotiations with the United States before a failed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February.

Nearly a year after Trump and Kim first met in Singapore and signed a four-point joint statement pledging to work toward a new relationship, that agreement could be at risk if the United States does not drop its policy of “only insisting on our unilateral surrender of nuclear weapons”, an unnamed foreign ministry spokesman said in the statement.

North Korea warned that if the United States does not come up with something new “before it is too late”, the joint statement would just turn out to be a “mere blank sheet of paper”.

“The U.S. would be well-advised to change its current method of calculation and respond to our request as soon as possible,” the official said in the statement. “There is a limit to our patience.”

The summit in Hanoi fell apart when Trump said Kim had failed to offer enough nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

However, North Korea said it was willing to continue to abide by the joint statement as long as the United States finds a constructive approach.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
Mnuchin to meet with Chinese central banker at G20 gathering
World 08:12
Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
World 05:11
U.S. seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting
US 03:47
Shooting kills one person in U.S. city of Boston, suspect caught
US 4 June 22:54
Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline
Other News 4 June 17:17
Latest
SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale
Oil&Gas 10:47
Georgia sees 18% growth in number of tourists
Tourism 10:47
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply
Finance 10:17
U.S. hydrocarbon gas liquids production up by 13%
Oil&Gas 10:15
India is ready to further invest in Iranian Chabahar port development project
Economy 10:13
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika sells part of its stake in insurance company
Economy 09:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 09:21
Gold coin price in Iran up by 1,500% comparing to past ten years
Economy 09:16