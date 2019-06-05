Swiss gondola cable rips, several people hurt

5 June 2019 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

The cable supporting a gondola at a Swiss mountain resort ripped during maintenance work, injuring several people, police said on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Rescue workers had been dispatched to the Titlis cable car in the central Swiss canton of Obwalden, police there said.

A helicopter ambulance service, Rega, said four of its helicopters had been sent to the site around 35 km (22 miles) south of the city of Lucerne.

