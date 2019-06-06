61 killed in security incidents in Sudan: official

6 June 2019 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sudanese government on Thursday announced that 61 people were killed across the country due to security incidents, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The total number of the people killed in the capital Khartoum reached 52," said Suleiman Abdul Jabbar, undersecretary of Sudan's Health Ministry.

"The rest nine were killed in security incidents in other three Sudanese states," he added.

Khartoum has witnessed security incidents near the army's headquarters, where thousands of Sudanese protesters have been staging a sit-in since April 6.

