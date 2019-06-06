African bloc suspends Sudan demanding end to military rule

The African Union (AU) on Thursday suspended Sudan until there was civilian rule, intensifying global pressure on its new military leaders to stand down after the worst violence since Omar al-Bashir’s fall in April, Trend reports citing Reuters.

However, Ethiopia - where the continental bloc is based - planned a mediation effort, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed due on Friday to meet members of both the ruling Transitional Council (TMC) and the opposition, a diplomatic source said.

Both sides had been in talks over a civilian-led transition to democracy. But their already faltering negotiations collapsed when security forces stormed a sit-in protest camp on Monday, killing dozens of people.

Meeting in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, the AU’s peace and security council invoked its response to interruptions of constitutional rule by suspending Sudan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news