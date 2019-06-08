Fire in chemical store in eastern India

8 June 2019 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

A major fire broke out inside a chemical storage facility in the Kolkata city of India's eastern state West Bengal on Saturday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

As many 20 fire brigades have been pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at around 0200 hours.

The fire broke out near the famous Howrah Bridge. There are no reports of any deaths so far.

The nearby residential areas have been evacuated and people shifted to safe places as dense smoke has engulfed the nearby areas, local media reports said.

