5 killed in Nigeria after truck hits car

Five people were confirmed killed on Sunday in a road accident at a suburb of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, according to the local road safety police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One other passenger was seriously injured in the accident involving a saloon car and a truck, along the 39-kilometer Kubwa expressway in Abuja, said Emmanuel Agbo, a spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The two vehicles were moving in the same direction when the truck suddenly hit the saloon car from the rear, witnesses said.

The impact forced the car to crash onto a concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway, one witness told Xinhua.

Local police said the driver of the truck fled the scene but was later arrested by policemen who chased him toward an exit point of Abuja.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria, often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An average of over 100 deaths takes place every month in the west African country due to road accidents, according to the road safety police.

