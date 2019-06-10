5 killed in Nigeria after truck hits car

10 June 2019 02:19 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were confirmed killed on Sunday in a road accident at a suburb of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, according to the local road safety police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One other passenger was seriously injured in the accident involving a saloon car and a truck, along the 39-kilometer Kubwa expressway in Abuja, said Emmanuel Agbo, a spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The two vehicles were moving in the same direction when the truck suddenly hit the saloon car from the rear, witnesses said.

The impact forced the car to crash onto a concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway, one witness told Xinhua.

Local police said the driver of the truck fled the scene but was later arrested by policemen who chased him toward an exit point of Abuja.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria, often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An average of over 100 deaths takes place every month in the west African country due to road accidents, according to the road safety police.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
18 die in Nigeria road accident
Other News 9 June 02:33
Six family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria
Other News 29 May 02:30
Nigerian troops kill 2 Boko Haram militants in operation
World 28 May 20:21
Northwest Nigeria violence drives 20,000 into Niger since April
Other News 28 May 13:56
Militants kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers, some civilians in ambush
Other News 25 May 23:41
Microsoft to spend $100 million on Kenya, Nigeria tech development hub
World 14 May 16:18
Latest
American Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max fleet through September
World 03:10
German minister lands in Iran in bid to save nuclear pact
Iran 01:07
Hong Kong plunged into political crisis after huge protest against extradition law
Other News 00:09
Winners of 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in artistic gymnastics announced
Society 9 June 23:12
Exit poll: Over 70% of Kazakhstanis vote for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan 9 June 23:05
Winners of 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in acrobatic gymnastics announced
Society 9 June 22:16
UK not paying Brexit bill would be debt default
Europe 9 June 22:13
1 killed, 4 missing after rainstorms hit south China's Guangxi
China 9 June 21:49
Regional Director: World Bank is happy to partner with Azerbaijani gov’t in implementing many reforms (VIDEO)
Finance 9 June 21:00