2 soldiers killed, 8 injured in attack in northeast Colombia

10 June 2019 07:31 (UTC+04:00)

At least two soldiers were killed and eight others injured in an attack on a military patrol in the northeastern Colombian department of Arauca, Colombia's military reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the report, the attack occurred Sunday morning in Zaparay village in the municipality of Tame when several explosive devices were detonated as a military convoy passed.

Rescue forces attended to the injured soldiers, who were then transferred to nearby hospitals, the military said.

Colombia's police and army have been searching for those behind the attack, who according to preliminary information were members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Colombia to develop comprehensive co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 21:04
Colombian ex FARC rebel rearrested minutes after leaving jail
Other News 18 May 04:00
Azerbaijan receives observer status at Pacific Alliance
Politics 13 May 15:38
4 reportedly killed, 26 hurt in powerful blast at pyrotechnics factory in Bogota
Other News 11 May 04:44
More than 300,000 Venezuelan children in Colombia need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
Other News 30 April 02:39
Death toll from Colombia landslide rises to 28
Other News 23 April 07:04
Latest
Azerbaijan’s GDP, industrial production growing
Economy 07:00
Rock burst kills 9 in northeast China province
China 06:30
Oil prices rise on likelihood of ongoing OPEC+ supply cuts
Oil&Gas 06:00
Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan's capital
Other News 05:19
1 killed after crane collapses on apartment building in Texas
US 04:24
American Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max fleet through September
World 03:10
5 killed in Nigeria after truck hits car
Other News 02:19
German minister lands in Iran in bid to save nuclear pact
Iran 01:07
Hong Kong plunged into political crisis after huge protest against extradition law
Other News 00:09