North Korea urges U.S. to change 'hostile policy' on eve of summit anniversary

11 June 2019 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean state media called on the United States on Tuesday to “withdraw its hostile policy” towards Pyongyang or agreements made at a landmark summit in Singapore a year ago might become “a blank sheet of paper”, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The statement on state news agency KCNA, echoing a similar warning last week, reflected the stalemate since a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed.

The Hanoi summit broke down over U.S. demands for North Korea’s denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

“The arrogant and unilateral U.S. policy will never work on the DPRK, which values sovereignty,” KCNA said. North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The report said a four-point joint statement signed by Trump and Kim on June 12 last year pledging to work towards a new relationship “is in danger of being a blank sheet of paper because the U.S. is turning a blind eye to its implementation”.

“ now is the time for the U.S. to withdraw its hostile policy concerning the DPRK,” it said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he believed talks between North and South Korea and between the North and the United States would resume soon.

He said during a state visit to Finland that talks were underway about a third summit between North Korea and the United States, “so I don’t think it’s a situation that needs a third country’s arrangement”.

Trump said last week he looked forward to seeing Kim at the appropriate time.

Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend the G20 summit in Japan later this month and will then visit South Korea to meet Moon and coordinate efforts for the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amazon embraces U.S. government business, despite occasional controversy
Other News 09:15
Trump threatens more tariffs on Mexico over part of immigration deal
Other News 10 June 16:45
German minister lands in Iran in bid to save nuclear pact
Iran 10 June 01:07
Mexican president says he offered friendly relations with Trump in call
World 9 June 06:11
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
Iran 9 June 01:33
New U.S. sanctions show offer of talks with Iran not genuine: Foreign Ministry
Other News 8 June 14:50
Latest
Turkmenistan improves legal framework for cooperation with IDB
Turkmenistan 10:31
Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approves number of documents
Business 10:31
German IT company studies Turkmen market
ICT 10:26
Japan PM Abe to meet Iran's Khamenei, Rouhani this week
Other News 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 11
Finance 10:07
OSCE advises Turkmenistan on television financing
Turkmenistan 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 16 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan confident in short-term inflation forecasts
Business 09:56
Turkmen State Oil Concern to buy vehicles, tractors, specialized equipment via tender
Tenders 09:49