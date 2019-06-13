OPEC cuts 2019 oil demand growth forecast, sees more downside risk

13 June 2019 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast for growth in global oil demand due to escalating trade disputes and pointed to the risk of a further reduction, building a case for prolonged supply restraint in the rest of 2019, reports Trend citing to Reuters

World oil demand will rise by 1.14 million barrels per day this year, 70,000 bpd less than previously expected, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report.

“Throughout the first half of this year, ongoing global trade tensions have escalated,” OPEC said in the report. “Significant downside risks from escalating trade disputes spilling over to global demand growth remain.”

OPEC, Russia and other producers have implemented a deal since Jan. 1 to cut output by 1.2 million bpd. They meet on June 25-26 or in early July to decide whether to extend the pact.

Vienna-based OPEC also said its output fell in May as U.S. sanctions on Iran added to the impact of the supply-cutting pact. Production by all 14 OPEC members dropped by 236,000 bpd to 29.88 million bpd, OPEC said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in U.S. crude stocks
Other News 12 June 10:40
Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%
Oil&Gas 12 June 08:24
Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 11 June 23:47
Oil edges above $62 as OPEC cuts counter growth concerns
Other News 11 June 14:41
Azerbaijan increases oil production in May, fulfills OPEC+ obligations
Business 11 June 14:09
Oil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts
Other News 11 June 11:04
Latest
Minister: Agriculture production, exports growing in Azerbaijan
Business 15:56
Mitsubishi Aircraft unveils new planes for regional markets
Other News 15:56
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for vacuum cleaning system via tender
Tenders 15:48
Car sales in Kazakhstan increase by 20%
Economy 15:42
Azerbaijan eyes to increase number of shuttle buses running to Yanardag Reserve
Society 15:33
Over 600,000 vehicles transported through Turkish ports in May
Turkey 15:29
Tajikistan to supply electricity to Uzbekistan
Economy 15:19
Azerbaijan approves action plan on state program to ensure food safety until 2026
Society 15:19
FM: Turkey decides to buy S-400 anti-aircraft missile system
Turkey 15:01