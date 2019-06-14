Airbus signs amended A400M deal with buyer countries

14 June 2019 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Airbus said on Friday it had signed an agreement with European buyer countries for a revised contract for its delayed A400M military transporter plane, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Reuters reported on Thursday that the parties had reached an agreement on a new contract.

Airbus said the agreement with OCCAR, which represents Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Belgium and Luxembourg, included key points such as new capabilities development plan, a new production delivery schedule and new financial terms.

Under the new financial terms, it said the partners agreed on the implementation of a revised financial retention mechanism which is the amount of cash that buyer countries can hold back while waiting for delayed deliveries.

“On the basis of this contract amendment signature, Airbus is fully committed to continue on this positive path and to providing its A400M current and future customers with the most powerful and technologically advanced military transport aircraft available on the market,” said Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defense and Space.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Major copper producer of Kazakhstan expands co-op with foreign partners
Economy 13 June 12:28
Kazakhstan, Singapore to expand cooperation
Economy 7 June 13:00
Russia’s Gazprombank, International Bank of Azerbaijan sign co-op agreement
Economy 31 May 10:54
Kapital Bank’s employees sign significant agreement (PHOTO)
Economy 21 May 18:27
Ukraine, Georgia amend agreement on free trade
Economy 21 May 18:27
Airbus CEO says all planemakers would lose from trade war
World 16 May 13:17
Latest
Venture of Uzbekistan Airways to purchase chargers via tender
Tenders 13:04
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. actions threaten Middle East stability
Other News 13:03
North-South Transport Corridor to become viable with obvious benefits of regional co-op
Economy 12:43
Trump says Canada, Mexico behind trade deal, up to U.S. to get it passed
Other News 12:31
Volume of incoming tourists to Kazakhstan growing
Tourism 12:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 100M manats
Finance 12:19
Baku hosts conference on role of women of Turkic world in achieving SDGs
Politics 12:11
TurkPA: Azerbaijani First VP at forefront of gender equality movement in world
Politics 12:10
Turkish FM: NATO not able to defend Turkey
Turkey 12:08