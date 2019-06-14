United States suspends WTO intellectual property litigation against China

14 June 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has halted a World Trade Organization dispute over China’s treatment of intellectual property rights until Dec. 31, the WTO dispute panel hearing the case said in a statement published on Friday, reports Trend with reference to Reuters

The panel of three adjudicators said the United States asked for the suspension on June 3 and China agreed the next day.

It was not clear if the suspension might signal a thawing of trade relations between the United States and China ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at a G20 summit in Japan later this month.

U.S. and Chinese officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the panel’s statement did not disclose any reason for suspension of the dispute, which Trump launched in March last year as part of a broader battle with Beijing over alleged theft of intellectual property.

Under WTO rules, a complainant in a trade dispute can ask for a suspension at any time for up to 12 months.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. actions threaten Middle East stability
Other News 13:03
Trump says Canada, Mexico behind trade deal, up to U.S. to get it passed
Other News 12:31
Uzbekistan and China implementing joint textile projects
Uzbekistan 11:53
Australian rare earth miners push development deals to counter China grip
Other News 11:11
Canada rejects idea of halting extradition of top Huawei executive to United States
Other News 10:35
Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Chinese ambassador
Politics 09:13
Latest
Untapped Kalamkas “A” offshore, Khazar oil fields of Kazakhstan to be developed
Oil&Gas 17:45
Rising oil prices add to global economic strife
Other News 17:45
New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:33
Experts mull implementation of INSTC and regional integration prospects in Baku (VIDEO)
Politics 17:28
Turkmenistan Airlines continues work on resumption of flights to Europe
Economy 17:24
State Committee: 35% of personnel in municipal system in Azerbaijan consist of women
Politics 17:22
Equinor, SOCAR mull development of Karabakh field
Oil&Gas 17:18
Volumes of oil extraction and electricity manufacturing decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:06
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of installation products
Tenders 16:51