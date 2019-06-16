Two light planes collide in New Zealand leaving 2 pilots killed

16 June 2019 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Two light planes collided on Sunday near the Hood Aerodrome not far from Masterton, New Zealand, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Police can confirm two people have died following the light aircraft crash in Masterton this morning", the police said in the statement.

The planes caught fire and fell fromt he sky after the collision, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Causes of the incident remain unknown. Eyewitnesses say that the accident occurred despite fine weather conditions.

The Civil Aviation Authority will reportedly send a team to investigate the fatal collision. The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is also going to join the probe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast
Other News 13:55
7-magnitude quake struck Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand
World 04:41
New Zealand police confirms pilot dead in plane crash
Other News 15 June 08:23
Missing British hiker found dead in New Zealand
Other News 12 June 11:57
5.5-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Milford Sound
World 9 June 03:31
Severe weather to hit New Zealand again
Other News 4 June 08:54
Latest
Saudi crown prince says to finalise $533 million privatisation deals this year
Arab World 20:13
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Turkey 19:34
Armed gang kills at least 34 in northwest Nigeria, police say
Other News 18:35
Expected production volumes from Umid gas field in Azerbaijan revealed
Business 18:00
Hong Kong leader apologizes to public after massive protests over extradition bill
China 17:42
Russia, Iran have potential to increase bilateral trade - minister
Russia 17:23
Turkey retaliates against attack in Syria's Idlib
Turkey 16:48
Argentina and Uruguay left without power in massive outage
Other News 16:23
Turkmenistan focuses on development of constructive co-op with Caspian countries
Central Asia 15:53