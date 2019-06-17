5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 8:00 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, and at depth of 80 km.

The JMA revised its preliminary report of magnitude 5.4 to 5.2 minutes after the quake struck.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news