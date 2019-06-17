5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

17 June 2019 08:08 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 8:00 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, and at depth of 80 km.

The JMA revised its preliminary report of magnitude 5.4 to 5.2 minutes after the quake struck.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

