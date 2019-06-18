2 killed, 10 missing as passenger boat sinks in Indonesia

18 June 2019 00:59 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were confirmed dead and 10 others went missing as a passenger boat capsized in waters off East Java province of western Indonesia, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The boat heading to Kalianget sub-district went down in waters off Sumenep after departing from Raas Island of Raas sub-district, both of the sub-districts are situated in Sumenep district, head of the operational section of the provincial search and rescue office Al-Amrat told Xinhua via phone.

A total of 30 people have been rescued, while personnel from the office are heading to the scene to search for the 10 missing persons, he said.

So far, the rescuer said, there has been no preliminary report of the cause of the incident

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indonesia warns of further eruptions after volcano spews ash
Other News 10 June 13:22
Uzbekistan to transfer state share of Fergana refinery to Indonesian company
Oil&Gas 29 May 11:11
Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations
Other News 25 May 14:29
Indonesian police arrest at least 20 amid post-election violence
World 22 May 07:30
Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds after Indonesia confirms president's re-election
Other News 22 May 01:29
Indonesia election: official count hands victory to Joko Widodo as rival cries foul
Other News 21 May 03:47
Latest
Militant fire in Syria's Aleppo kills 11 civilians - Russian MoD
Arab World 00:16
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov
Society 17 June 23:33
IDEA, UNWTO sign MoU (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 23:32
Death toll up to 12 in boat sinking off western Turkey
Turkey 17 June 22:51
Iran announces uncovered US spy cybernetwork
Politics 17 June 22:22
6.0-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
China 17 June 21:53
Volume of instant money transfers in Azerbaijan increases
Economy 17 June 21:30
Five killed in road accident in central Mongolia
Other News 17 June 20:53
Egypt's former president Mursi dies
Other News 17 June 20:24