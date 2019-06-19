Italy wants EU commissioner with a top drawer economic role

19 June 2019 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy’s commissioner in the European Union’s next executive should have an important economic job, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Addressing the Chamber of Deputies ahead of an EU summit later this week, Conte said his government would push to obtain “a top-drawer economic portfolio.”

The term of the current European Commission expires on Oct. 31, and EU governments have begun negotiations over the next team of commissioners.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Digitalization of customs procedures in Azerbaijan should be expanded - EU
Business 11:35
Air strike hits warehouse co-owned by Italy's ENI in Libya
Arab World 03:38
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 18 June 17:51
EU Commission sees lack of progress on EU-Swiss partnership talks
Other News 18 June 14:51
Salvini proclaims Italy to be Washington's best EU ally
Other News 18 June 13:42
Iran say it will reach allowed enriched uranium limit in 10 days
Other News 17 June 13:57
Latest
Iranol interested to export base oils to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:06
South Korea gives most aid to North Korea since 2008 amid food shortage
Other News 13:54
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase ball valves
Tenders 13:47
Belarus aims to launch various equipment production projects in Uzbekistan
Finance 13:47
Azerbaijan’s trading house to open in Nur-Sultan city
Business 13:46
Azerbaijani Presidential Administration head takes part in int’l meeting on security
Politics 13:43
Investments in environmental protection up in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:41
Head of SOCAR Turkiye Dogalgaz Yatirim appointed
Oil&Gas 13:37
Iran national digital currency is good for familiarization purpose - official
Economy 13:25