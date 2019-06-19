Apple explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China

19 June 2019 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15%-30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Apple's request was a result of the extended Sino-U.S. trade dispute, but a trade resolution will not lead to a change in the company's decision, Nikkei said s.nikkei.com/31zCGhw, citing multiple sources.

The iPhone maker has decided the risks of depending heavily on manufacturing in China are too great and even rising, it said.

Key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, major MacBook maker Quanta Computer Inc, iPad maker Compal Electronics Inc, and AirPods makers Inventec Corp, Luxshare-ICT and Goertek have been asked to evaluate options outside of China, Nikkei reported.

The countries being considered include Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. India and Vietnam are among the favorites for smartphones, Nikkei said, citing sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions are private.

Last week, Foxconn said it had enough capacity outside China to meet Apple’s demand in the American market if the company needed to adjust its production lines, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap further $300 billion tariffs on Chinese goods.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production center for its devices.

A group of more than 30 people from Apple’s capital expense studies team have been negotiating production plans with suppliers and governments over monetary incentives that could be offered to lure Apple manufacturing, the report said.

A deadline has not been set for the suppliers to finalize their business proposals, Nikkei said, adding that it would take at least 18 months to begin production after choosing a location.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Harley-Davidson reaches deal to make smaller bikes in China
Other News 15:18
Uzbek Ministry of Energy talks development of new field with CNPC (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:20
U.S., China rekindle trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
Other News 09:37
Xi says China backs North Korean efforts to solve Korea Peninsula issue
China 05:17
State Tourism Agency: more Chinese tourists to visit Azerbaijan
Tourism 18 June 17:17
Kazakhstan to expand export routes
Economy 18 June 16:24
Latest
Foreign tourists’ passports won’t be stamped in Iran
Society 15:40
Uzbekistan, India to expand co-op in agriculture
Economy 15:38
Harley-Davidson reaches deal to make smaller bikes in China
Other News 15:18
Loans worth over $14M issued to industrial enterprises in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 15:08
The only aluminum manufacturer of Kazakhstan to increase output
Economy 15:06
Turkmenistan – leading polymer supplies to Russia
Economy 14:49
“CANSO 2020: BAKU” officially presented in Geneva (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Economy 14:49
Baku Network Expert Council head attends int’l conference in Vienna (PHOTO)
Politics 14:45
Iran's factories have difficulty in release of raw materials from customs
Business 14:34