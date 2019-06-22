2nd European Games flame lit in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk

22 June 2019 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

Flame of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 has been lit in the Dinamo Stadium, Trend reported citing BelTA.

The torch was brought to the stadium by Belarusian Olympic champions – Darya Domracheva, Aliaksei Grishin, Max Mirnyi, Yuliya Nestsiarenka, Raman Petrushenka, Nadezhda Skardino, and Dzmitry Dauhalionak, who lit the flame of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019.

The Flame of Peace relay race was launched in Rome on 3 May. Over the course of 50 days the torch travelled for over 7,000km on its way to Minsk. The flame was taken to the highest peak in Europe – Mont Blanc. The Flame of Peace went through Slovenia, Austria, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, and Poland. The flame travelled all over the country in Belarus.

The relay race has been in Minsk since 17 June. Since then the flame has been taken to the most important places in the Belarusian capital city: State Flag Square, Pobedy Square, and Oktyabrskaya Square, the largest enterprises of the city, and the National Library of Belarus.

The cup with the flame of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 in the Dinamo Stadium is officially called the Fern Flower Cauldron. It is an updated version of the cup used during the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. The new cauldron is embellished with a pattern alluding to the fern flower. It is symbolical that the outstanding Belarusian wrestler Alexander Medved has taken part in the flame relay race in 1980 and in the European Games opening ceremony.

