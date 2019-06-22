Tunisia signs cooperation deals with China, Turkey and Germany

22 June 2019 03:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia has signed agreements with China, Turkey and Germany in the fields of investment and bilateral cooperation, on the sidelines of Tunisia Investment Forum (TIF 2019) held in the capital Tunis on June 20-21, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) and the China Investment Promotion Agency," said Friday a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Development, Investment and International Cooperation.

This MoU aims to establish an institutional framework for the exchange of information related to the investment in Tunisia and China, in order to consolidate bilateral cooperation between the two countries in this field.

The FIPA has signed another protocol of cooperation with the Turkish Arab Countries Business Association (TURAP). The objective of this protocol is to increase the exchange of visits and coordination at the various events and fairs held in both countries.

A tripartite cooperation agreement was signed as well between the Tunisian Ministry of Development, Investment and International Cooperation, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the "AFKAR" Association, with the aim to increase cooperation between the signatory parties.

TIF 2019 was organized by the FIPA and supported by the Tunisian Ministry of Development, Investment and International Cooperation.

It was attended by nearly 1,200 participants including about 400 businessmen and representatives of foreign companies.

According to the FIPA, the TIF 2019 aims to promote an open and interactive debate, figure out investment opportunities and identify challenges that Tunisia faces, to be a destination for foreign investors.

